Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 309 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 157,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

