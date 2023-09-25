Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.01. The stock had a trading volume of 223,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.