HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $435.69 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

