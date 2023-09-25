HM Payson & Co. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

