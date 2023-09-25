HM Payson & Co. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

