HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $401.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average is $383.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

