HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,028 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.