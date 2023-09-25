HM Payson & Co. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of CDW worth $81,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $205.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

