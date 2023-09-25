HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,375 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $247.50 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

