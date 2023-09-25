HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile
