HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 12.1% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. 7,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,742. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

