HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,335. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

