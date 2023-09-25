Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.43. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 81,208 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $564.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,085,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 691,774 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 514,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

