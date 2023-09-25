Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 55,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 128,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.43. 385,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,235. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.