Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 44.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.07. 2,425,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,751,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

