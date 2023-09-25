Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,118 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.23. 2,043,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,991,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.