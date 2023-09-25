Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

