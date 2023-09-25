Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.80

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.80 and last traded at $132.13, with a volume of 63474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

