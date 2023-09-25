Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.55

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 32748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after buying an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

