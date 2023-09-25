indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 391,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,079,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,700 shares of company stock worth $701,450. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

