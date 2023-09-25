Insider Buying: BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Director Buys 70,555 Shares of Stock

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) Director Holdings Lp Byte purchased 70,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $749,999.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,662,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,086,286.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 21st, Holdings Lp Byte acquired 500,000 shares of BYTE Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,285,000.00.

Shares of BYTS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,733. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

