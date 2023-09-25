Insider Buying: Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,740.00 ($10,800.00).

Count Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Count alerts:

Count Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Count’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Count’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Count

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Count Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Count and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.