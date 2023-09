Insider Buying: Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Acquires 2,507,464 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi purchased 2,507,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,089.57 ($19,412.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,166.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

