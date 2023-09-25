Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Acquires 90,022 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule bought 90,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$27,546.73 ($17,772.09).

On Wednesday, September 13th, David Sproule bought 409,978 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$124,633.31 ($80,408.59).

On Thursday, July 27th, David Sproule acquired 199,230 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$64,351.29 ($41,516.96).

On Thursday, July 20th, David Sproule acquired 150,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$46,800.00 ($30,193.55).

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

