Insider Buying: SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Insider Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) insider John Slaviero bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,889.00 ($8,960.65).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. SDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.
