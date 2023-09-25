Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Major Shareholder Sells 24,667,500 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,705. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,146 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $8,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,087,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

