Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.