Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stake Reduced by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 111,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,987. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

