Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $147.05. 190,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,492. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

