Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 157,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 589,211 shares.The stock last traded at $69.67 and had previously closed at $69.73.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

