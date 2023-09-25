Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.26. 113,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

