Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Position Boosted by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises about 4.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,381,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after buying an additional 215,901 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,458,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $83.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

