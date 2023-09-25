Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000.

Shares of RDIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,875. The firm has a market cap of $726.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

