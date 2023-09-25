Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Get Invitae alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVTA

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $178.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.