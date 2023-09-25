iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Raised by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $750,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.95. 201,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,169. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

