iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

