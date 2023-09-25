iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lifted by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.92. 1,934,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.81 and a one year high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

