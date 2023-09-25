iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 135,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 343,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

