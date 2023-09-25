iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s 4th Largest Position

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

IJH traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $251.49. The company had a trading volume of 898,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,271. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

