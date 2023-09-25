iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.90. The stock had a trading volume of 692,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,598. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.