iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,621. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

