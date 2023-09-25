iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.91. The stock had a trading volume of 530,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

