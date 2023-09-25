iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

IJR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

