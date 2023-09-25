iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

