iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.56. 988,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,265. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

