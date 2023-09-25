iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $520,181,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.44 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

