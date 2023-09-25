iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 337.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $87.40. 944,942 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

