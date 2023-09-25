iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV remained flat at $49.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,731 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

