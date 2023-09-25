iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 9,938,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 12,144,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,969,805. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

