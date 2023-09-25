iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Raised by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.41. 398,431 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

